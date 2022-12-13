Google Pixel Users, Check out These Tips and Tricks

Google's Pixel phones have unique features you won't find on other Android phones, which is what makes them stand out. In this article, we will take a look at some cool features that Pixel smartphone owners can use. Please take note that these functionalities are only compatible with Google Pixel 2 and newer devices. Furthermore, the most recent firmware should be installed on the device.

1. Tap on the Back To Access an App or To Take a Screenshot

With Google's Quick Tap function, you can just tap twice on the rear panel to open an app, take a screenshot, read alerts, and play or pause music or videos. Please take note that only Pixel 4A 5G devices and after support this feature.

How To Enable: To access Quick Tap, go to Settings > System > Gestures. Enable the Quick Tap option and select the action you want to perform.

2. Switch Cameras Hands-Free

The ability to switch between cameras on Pixel devices without pressing any buttons is a key convenience feature.

How To Enable: Go to Settings > System> and choose "Flip camera for selfies." By simply rotating your phone twice, you can now quickly switch from the rear camera to the selfie camera.

3. Live Captions in Videos

When watching a video or making a call, the Live Caption feature can be enabled to provide a real-time text translation of the audio.

How To Enable: By holding down the volume button and tapping the text box, you can activate the Live Caption feature. Additionally, it allows for customisation, which is done by going to Settings > Live Caption.

4. Call Screening

Automated phone calls could annoy you, particularly if you're in a conference or otherwise preoccupied. Call Screen is a feature that Google Pixel devices have to combat this. Spam calls are recognised by Google and are immediately disconnected.

How To Enable: Open the Phone app. Next, select the three-dot icon located in the upper right corner of your phone's display. Toggle the Spam and call screen on from the Settings menu by selecting it, then select Call Screen.

You can control how the call screening works under the Call Screen menu. You can give it permission to filter spam calls, ominous numbers, and others here. To prevent such automated calls, set them to the Automatically Screen option.

5. Translate Screenshots

On other devices, it is simple to edit screenshots. However, Google Pixel smartphones' Translate Screenshot raises the bar. The wording in the screenshot can be changed from one language to another.

How To Enable: Open your screenshot or image in the Google Photos app, select the Lens icon, and then select Translate. The text can be translated into many different languages, including Hindi, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.