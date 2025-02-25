Realme is Launching a New “Ultra” Phone with DSLR Like Camera

Reported by Tanuja K 0

realme is launching a new ultra phone

Realme, a Chinese electronics maker, is soon going to launch a new ultra branded phone said to come with DSLR like camera system. As of now, one thing which the brand has already confirmed is that it is going to launch the Realme 14 Pro series globally at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025 in Barcelona. Apart from this, as a surprise announcement, the company has teased a new smartphone with DSLR like camera output. The company has shared some teaser images where it has compared the image quality between its flagship device and the flagship devices of two other brands.




While the company has not shared the name or the official timeline of the launch of this new flagship phone, the brand has given us a first look at the rear body. The company is expected to showcase the device at the MWC 2025, but whether it will launch the phone during the same event is unknown.

This would be the first time Realme will enter the market with a phone with a specialised camera. But unlike other Chinese brands, Realme isn't likely partnering with a camear company like Hasselblad, Leica, or ZEISS. As far as the specifications of the Realme 14 Pro series goes, it is already out as the devices have launched in India. To check the specifications, refer to the link below.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

