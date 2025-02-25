Reliance to Establish AI-Ready Data Center in Assam: RIL Chairman



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plans to establish an artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data center in Assam, aiming to enhance the education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pledged investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years and described the state as a "land of growth opportunities."

Also Read: Jio Building World’s Best AI Infrastructure in India: Mukesh Ambani









Five Key Priority Areas for Assam

During his speech at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani outlined five key priority areas for Assam: Artificial Intelligence and technology, green energy, agriculture and food processing, retail, and hospitality and tourism.

"These five mega initiatives will create tens of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of Assam," Ambani said.

Also Read: Jio Delivers Data at 15 Cents a GB: Mukesh Ambani at Nvidia AI Summit 2024

Assam Intelligence - AI

"Because of the popularity of Assam tea, until now Assam is known as the Tea Paradise. In the coming years and decades, I am sure Assam will also be known to the world also as a Technological Paradise. Assam's tech-savvy youth will give a new meaning to AI. In the coming decades, AI will not only mean Artificial Intelligence but will mean also Assam Intelligence," Ambani said.

"In the previous summit in 2018, Reliance had committed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Assam. Since then, our investment in the state has exceeded Rs 12,000 crore, Ambani said, adding, "In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple this investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years" across the five priority areas.

Also Read: AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Medical Advancements: Mukesh Ambani

Making Assam Tech-Ready and AI-Ready

"Our first priority is to make Assam technology-ready and AI-ready. For us, Assam's digital transformation is a noble and patriotic mission," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said at the Advantage Assam Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

"Jio has made Assam not only 2G-Mukt but 5G-Yukt. We are very grateful to the people of Assam to adopt Jio with their heart. After building world-class connectivity infrastructure, we will now install high-performance computing infrastructure."

Also Read: Reliance to Build World’s Largest Data Center in Gujarat for India’s AI Ambitions: Report

AI-Ready Data Center in Assam

"Reliance will establish an AI-ready data center in Assam, which will benefit students with AI-assisted teachers, Patients with AI-assisted doctors, Agriculture will benefit from AI-assisted farmers, and AI will help Assam's youth to learn from home and earn from home," Ambani said, concluding the first priority.