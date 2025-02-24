iPhone 16e RAM Details Revealed

Apple launched the iPhone 16e globally on February 19, 2025. The company announced that this phone will go on sale from February 28, 2025. Ahead of the first sale, some important details regarding the iPhone 16e have surfaced online. Apple never discloses the RAM details of its smartphones officially during marketing or the listing of specifications on the website. However, RAM details can be acquired for a smartphone through benchmark listings.









Apple's iPhone 16e has 8GB of RAM as per a Geekbench listing spotted first by MySmartPrice. The report mentioned that Apple had registered a new device on Geekbench and its identifier is iPhone 17,5. This device is said to be the new iPhone 16e. The metal test revealed a score of 24,188 points, which shows that the iPhone 16e's GPU score is lower than the regular iPhone 16 models. It also makes sense as the A18 featured on the iPhone 16e has four GPU cores while the regular iPhone 16s have an A18 chip with five core GPU.

Apple's iPhone 16e is listed with 7.54GB of RAM on Geekbench, which suggests that the device has 8GB of RAM and Apple has already confirmed that the device can support Apple Intelligence (AI). Note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not support AI features as they come with 6GB of RAM. While Apple has never really said it out loud, people in the tech industry believe that it is due to lower RAM capacity in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus that these two devices can't get Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16e has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 59,900 with 128GB of internal storage. It looks like an expensive affair, given it has trimmed down specifications of the iPhone 16 and a single camera module at the rear.