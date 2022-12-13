OnePlus 11: What We Know So Far

The OnePlus 11 has been frequently seen online, which indicates that OnePlus is almost ready to unveil its upcoming flagship device. According to reports, the premium phone has gained 3C certification, which withholds more information about it. Some of the official renders of the OnePlus 11 have also appeared online, showcasing potential design choices for the gadget. Let's look at the device's specs and other information that is currently known.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to the 3C certification listing, the OnePlus 11 may offer support for 100W rapid charging technology, similar to the GT 2 Explorer Master edition from Realme. The smartphone will probably include a fast charger in the sale packaging. Although the listing had no information on the battery, earlier reports indicated that the OnePlus 11 could be backed by a standard 5,000mAh battery unit.

It doesn't appear that OnePlus is planning on changing the design of the smartphone. As of now, the front will undoubtedly stay the same, and a punch-hole display design might be used. Additionally, the gadget might include a circular camera module on the back rather than the square one that we saw on the device's predecessor. The leaks have revealed that there is a very small chin at the back and that the bezels around the display are almost nil.

Furthermore, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power the OnePlus 11. Additionally, the company is anticipated to have a faster storage option with the forthcoming phone for quicker read/write and app loading times. Notably, there is no information on whether the future OnePlus phone will feature wireless charging or have an IP rating.

According to a recent OnePlus announcement, select 2023 phones will receive long-term software support. Although the names of the phones weren't disclosed, the OnePlus 11, which will be the brand's flagship device, will probably be appropriate for this. The company isn't anticipated to release a Pro model this time, and according to the leaks, the most recent offering might only comprise the ordinary OnePlus 11 edition.

OnePlus 11 Availability

According to prior launches, the OnePlus 11 could launch either in March or April of next year.