OnePlus 11: What We Know So Far

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

It doesn't appear that OnePlus is planning on changing the design of the smartphone. As of now, the front will undoubtedly stay the same, and a punch-hole display design might be used. Additionally, the gadget might include a circular camera module on the back rather than the square one that we saw on the device's predecessor.

Highlights

  • The OnePlus 11 has been frequently seen online, which indicates that OnePlus is almost ready to unveil its upcoming flagship device.
  • The premium phone has gained 3C certification, which withholds more information about it.
  • The OnePlus 11 may offer support for 100W rapid charging technology.

Follow Us

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 has been frequently seen online, which indicates that OnePlus is almost ready to unveil its upcoming flagship device. According to reports, the premium phone has gained 3C certification, which withholds more information about it. Some of the official renders of the OnePlus 11 have also appeared online, showcasing potential design choices for the gadget. Let's look at the device's specs and other information that is currently known.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to the 3C certification listing, the OnePlus 11 may offer support for 100W rapid charging technology, similar to the GT 2 Explorer Master edition from Realme. The smartphone will probably include a fast charger in the sale packaging. Although the listing had no information on the battery, earlier reports indicated that the OnePlus 11 could be backed by a standard 5,000mAh battery unit.

It doesn't appear that OnePlus is planning on changing the design of the smartphone. As of now, the front will undoubtedly stay the same, and a punch-hole display design might be used. Additionally, the gadget might include a circular camera module on the back rather than the square one that we saw on the device's predecessor. The leaks have revealed that there is a very small chin at the back and that the bezels around the display are almost nil.

Furthermore, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power the OnePlus 11. Additionally, the company is anticipated to have a faster storage option with the forthcoming phone for quicker read/write and app loading times. Notably, there is no information on whether the future OnePlus phone will feature wireless charging or have an IP rating.

According to a recent OnePlus announcement, select 2023 phones will receive long-term software support. Although the names of the phones weren't disclosed, the OnePlus 11, which will be the brand's flagship device, will probably be appropriate for this. The company isn't anticipated to release a Pro model this time, and according to the leaks, the most recent offering might only comprise the ordinary OnePlus 11 edition.

OnePlus 11 Availability

According to prior launches, the OnePlus 11 could launch either in March or April of next year.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments