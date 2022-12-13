OnePlus Community Offer Now Live: Offers on OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and More

OnePlus India has started the OnePlus Community sale for its users in India. The company is celebrating 9 years of its existence in the market from December 13 to December 18, 2022. Most of its exciting and popular products are on offer under sale. The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in two sizes and more will be available at exclusive discounts to the OnePlus community. If you are already a OnePlus owner, then you will also get a Rs 2500 discount coupon from the OnePlus Store app on your smartphone.

OnePlus Rs 2500 Discount Voucher

OnePlus Rs 2500 discount voucher will be applicable on several products. To get the coupon, go to the homepage of the Red Cable Club (on the smartphone) or the OnePlus Store app and find the banner of the Rs 2500 discount. If you have a OnePlus product already and you are a legal resident of India with a valid PAN Card, you will be able to get this voucher. You can apply the entire Rs 2500 discount voucher on the OnePlus 10 Pro. But on the OnePlus 10T, a discount of up to Rs 2,000 will be applied through this voucher. Other devices are also under the offer, and this discount voucher can be applied to them as well.

With the discount voucher, OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Nord Buds can also be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 400 and Rs 200.

OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and More on Offer

OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro are both available with exclusive bank offers under the Community Sale. The OnePlus 10T 5G is available for Rs 44,999 (inclusive of a Rs 5000 instant discount with an ICICI Bank Credit Card), and the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available for Rs 55,999 (inclusive of a Rs 6000 instant discount with an ICICI Bank credit card). On top of this, you can also apply the discount vouchers mentioned above. So the effective price of the OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G can be brought down to Rs 42,999 and Rs 52,499, respectively. Then, if you have old devices to exchange, you can do that as well to get major discounts.

You can head to the official website of OnePlus to check offers on all the products.