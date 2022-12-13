Yotta Can Now Serve Govt Bodies in India Cloud Services

Yotta's services portfolio includes things such as public, private cloud, and government cloud, which cover things such as analytics, security, support, monitoring, network, storage, database, compute and managed services.

Yotta Infrastructure has just announced that it has been empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics Information Technology (MeitY) as an accredited Cloud Service Provider. This means that Yotta can provide its portfolio of cloud and cloud-enabled services to Indian government departments, public sector organisations, and rural and urban administrative bodies. It will enable India to move towards digitalisation faster. Yotta was also awarded LEED Gold Certification for Sustainability and Uptime Institute's Tier IV Gold Operations Certificate. This empanelment signifies compliance of Yotta with the stringent regulatory norms, performance, operational and data security framework defined by the MeitY.

Yotta's services portfolio includes things such as public, private cloud, and government cloud, which cover things such as analytics, security, support, monitoring, network, storage, database, compute and managed services. The public cloud services of the company also include Computing-as-a-Service, Work From Anywhere Services, Virtual GPU Workstations, University Management System, and Endpoint Backup & Recovery Solution, among others.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta, said, “Yotta’s vision has been aligned precisely with the government’s efforts to make India a digital superpower. We understand that digitisation of government agencies and public sector organisations is at the core of India’s digital transformation. Yotta has already been playing a pervasive role in taking Digital India to newer heights through various engagements and synergies with the government. The MeitY empanelment marks a significant milestone in Yotta’s efforts to accelerate the country’s digital economy and foster digital inclusion for all.”

