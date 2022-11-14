HPE and VMware Strengthen Collaboration by Announcing New Hybrid Cloud Service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VMware have been at the forefront of accelerating digital transformations for more than 20 years, working with more than 200,000 shared customers. The companies revealed the next stage of their collaboration with HPE GreenLake for VMware at VMware Explore 2022 Europe, bringing the two companies products together to create a fully integrated solution with a straightforward pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.

Additional Information on New Hybrid Clouds

As per HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri, the company's partnership with VMware marks the next development in its growing community of partners. HPE GreenLake provides a unique edge-to-cloud solution that appeals to both partners and customers. With a fully integrated hybrid cloud offering created to speed up innovation and data-first modernisation, HPE and VMware will give organisations more options and freedom.

According to Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, organisations are trying to transition from a state of cloud chaos where expense and complexity rule to a more cloud-smart approach. The dependable platform for business workloads on both private and public clouds, VMware Cloud gives users the freedom and options they need to become cloud-smart. Customers will be able to combine VMware's cutting-edge multi-cloud software with HPE GreenLake's cloud operating model and consumption economics to handle any workload on a contemporary hybrid cloud, thanks to the partnership between VMware and HPE.

Many businesses today are looking for the simplicity of a turnkey hybrid cloud that combines top software, infrastructure, and services from the vendors of their choosing and is provided as a cloud service by a single strategic partner. This method streamlines operational complexity and accelerates deployment, allowing customers to swiftly roll out their hybrid clouds.

Customers can expect a fully integrated, cutting-edge hybrid cloud experience from HPE GreenLake for VMware. The advantages of a pay-as-you-go cloud consumption model include providing customers with a true cloud experience and allowing them to buy only the infrastructure they actually need. Furthermore, customers will be free to choose the ideal setting for running their hybrid cloud. Customers will be able to install VMware Cloud on-premises, in colocation facilities, or at the edge, all managed by HPE GreenLake, and the VMware Cloud can be completely integrated across the HPE GreenLake portfolio, including HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise.