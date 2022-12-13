BSNL Brings 50 Mbps Fiber Annual Plan: Benefits and Price

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now giving an annual 50 Mbps fiber annual plan to consumers, but this plan is not visible on the website of company. BSNL operates its fiber broadband business through the Bharat Fibre brand. Right now, there's no such plan on the website; however, the development has been shared by BSNL itself. The state-run telco is offering users an option to go with a 50 Mbps annual fiber broadband plan. With this plan, there are several benefits that the users will enjoy. Let's see what they are.

BSNL 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL's 50 Mbps broadband plan comes with 3300 or 3.3TB of annual data. There's free installation included with this plan. Users get the benefit of free unlimited calling. The annual charge for this plan is Rs 5,399. The price could attract a GST as well. On the website of the state-run telco, there's no annual broadband plan which offers speeds less than 200 Mbps. So while this 50 Mbps plan has not been updated by BSNL on its website, it can still be purchased by customers.

To book a new Bharat Fibre connection, you will have to go to the nearest BSNL office or contact the company through its toll-free number. You can also book a new connection through the official website of BSNL. What's also interesting is that there's no 50 Mbps plan on offer from BSNL. There are no additional benefits included with the 50 Mbps plan from BSNL.

The monthly price of the 50 Mbps plan would come to Rs 450 per month (Rs 5399/12). It is a fair price from BSNL, but it would have been better had there been any sort of OTT benefits bundled as well. BSNL Bharat Fibre services are expanding fast in several parts of the country. Regardless, the expansion is not fast enough to keep JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber from eating up the market share.