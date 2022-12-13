BSNL Bharat Fibre has Removed Expiry Date for Multiple Plans

BSNL offers its fiber broadband services through the brand - BSNL Bharat Fibre. BSNL keeps on introducing and removing broadband plans. Now, there were a few plans that were supposed to be gone in a matter of days, but the state-run telco might have regularised these plans. In simple words, these plans were limited-time offers, but now they could be there for an indefinite period (as long as BSNL decides). Three plans priced at Rs 275, Rs 275 and Rs 775 plan will now be there for an indefinite period as BSNL has removed the last date offer of these plans. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.

BSNL Rs 275 and Rs 775 Plans

BSNL has two Rs 275 broadband plans. One offers 60 Mbps, and another offers 30 Mbps of speed. Both plans offer 3.3TB of data and post that, data speed drops to 4 Mbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling with the plan. With the BSNL Rs 775 plan, users get 2TB of data along with 100 Mbps of internet speed and multiple OTT benefits. The OTT benefits included are Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV.

All three plans come with a validity of 75 days. This is the special thing about them. Note that the plans were introduced during the time of Independence Day and were supposed to be a limited-period offer. But now, these plans might stay on for a longer period. It can happen, however, that BSNL can bring back the last-availability dates for the plans again in the coming days. Thus, if you want to try out the broadband services from BSNL right now at an affordable cost, what are you even waiting for? These plans bring the perfect opportunity for you to get a valuable deal in your pockets. The Rs 275 plan offering 60 Mbps speed for 75 days is one of the most affordable plans in the country.