Apple Might Finally Ditch the Controversial Touch Bar in 2022

Cupertino based giant Apple has been expected to launch the latest MacBook Pro series of laptops that is quite popular with enthusiasts, later this summer.

Today, DSSC analysts have backed the claims of certain people who tipped that the Touch Bar could finally be omitted from the 2021 MacBook Pros. In case you did not know, Apple has always been a big supporter of the Touch Bar, which has been quite controversial for users.

In the words of Apple, the Touch Baris a Retina display as well as an input device that is present above the keyboard on certain MacBook Pro models. Dynamic controls that are part of the Touch Bar allow people to interact with the content displayed on the main screen and offer quick access to the system-level and app-specific functionality that is based on whatever is the context.

What Do We Know About the Report

Apple mentions that when people are typing text in a document, the Touch Bar might offer controls that allow for adjusting the font style and size. Or whilst viewing a location on a map, the Touch Bar could allow for one-tap access to nearby points of the user’s interest.

Taking a screenshot on your Mac is also simple since users can use Command + Shift + 3 or 4 at the same time. The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar puts the same feature on top of your keyboard so that one can get the perfect shot in the way that they would have wanted it to be.

Coming back to the news, it comes via Display Supply Chain Consultants spotted by 9To5Mac added that the Cupertino based giant might launch an iPad sporting a 10.9 inch OLED display panel next year.

To add to this, DSSC also added that the Touch Bar might be dropped in favour of a traditional function row. It mentioned that the Touch Bar is the third largest use of OLED displays of the company but sources have tipped that the iPhone maker might just cancel the Touch Bar for a future MacBook Pro model.

The DSSC added that the Touch Bars have continued to be the #3 application requiring an 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1 2021. DSSC also expects the Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple finally starts to adopt the 10.9 inch AMOLED iPad. Furthermore, the sources suggest that Apple might cancel the Touch Bar in the future.