On Wednesday we saw that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) extended one of its most attractive wired broadband offers for the subscribers. Since BSNL is facing some rogue competition from the private telecom players, it seems obvious for them to go ahead and intensify their marketing and offer some freebies on the wired broadband plans. As a result, BSNL FTTH plans are available with some interesting caveats to subscribers. However, one drawback with some of the higher-end broadband plans of BSNL was that they were limited to some cities only, but now BSNL seems to be introducing these plans in new areas as well. Here are more details.

BSNL Extends Offer on Fibre Basic and Fibre Basic Plus Plans

The offer that we are talking about is the Fibre Basic offer of Rs 499 Fixed Monthly Cost (FMC). Under this offer, the subscribers can continue to use the Rs 499 plan beyond the stipulated deadline of six months and they won’t have to migrate to the Rs 599 Fibre Basic Plus plan. This offer has been extended till October 6th as it was previously supposed to end in July only. The same is the case with the Fibre Value plan of Rs 799, Fibre Premium plan of Rs 999 and Fibre Ultra plan of Rs 1,499.

New Cities Added to the List of BSNL Broadband Plans

As for the areas where now BSNL will offer these plans, the public telco has noted they will be available in all cities of Himachal Pradesh, Davangere, Mandya & Madikeri, Akola (MH) among others. It’s worth noting that these cities listed here are the new additions to the list, besides these, the BSNL broadband plans are also available almost across the country in all major cities and states. After all, BSNL being public telecom operator has the most widespread and deeply penetrating network of all. The challenge of limited city availability is only with the plan above Rs 799, as the Fibre Basic plan of Rs 499 and Fibre Basic Plan of Rs 599 is available in all circles without any issue.