Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Whose 1.5GB Daily Data Plan is Better?

The subscribers who rely primarily on home Wi-Fi and office internet typically require only 1GB to 1.5GB daily data plans. The plans with 1.5GB data/day provide sufficient data for an average user to do basic tasks, including streaming a couple of videos and listening to music. They also come with bearable price tags. That is why these plans are the most popular ones and are widely chosen among subscribers. Reliance Jio and Airtel have four to five plans offering 1.5GB per day data. Here, we compare the available 1.5GB daily data plans from the duo and see who provide better benefits.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Considering the lowest price denomination, Reliance Jio’s 1.5GB/day data plans start at Rs 119. The Rs 119 plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 14 days, along with unlimited calls and 300 SMS for the period. The next plan comes at Rs 199, offering 1.5GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 23 days. Those looking for a month’s validity can choose the plan at Rs 239, coming with 28 days validity. There are plans at Rs 479 and Rs 666 with 56 days and 84 days validity, respectively. Under Jio annual prepaid plans, the plan at Rs 2545 offers the same benefits for 336 days.

All Reliance Jio prepaid plans come with subscriptions to Jio’s applications, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel’s 1.5GB daily data plan starts at Rs 299. The plan that comes with a validity of 28 days offers 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls. The next plan comes at Rs 479, offering the same benefits for 56 days. Those looking for quarterly recharge can consider Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 719 that comes with 84 days validity. Interestingly, Airtel offers a plan at Rs 666 that offers the benefits for 70 days.

All Airtel prepaid plans come with a free 30-day free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime video and other Airtel Thanks App benefits, including Wync free music, free hello tunes, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and three months’ access to Apollo 24/7 circle app.

Considering both, Reliance Jio wins in terms of cost denomination as users can choose a 1.5GB/day data plan from as low as Rs 119. Also, Jio offers an annual plan, which isn’t provided in Airtel. While Airtel’s 28-day validity plan starts at Rs 299, Jio offers the same at Rs 239. Similarly, while Jio offers 84 days validity for Rs 666, Airtel offers 70 days validity at the same price point.

Interestingly, no prepaid plans from Jio and Airtel provide any additional streaming benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar under 1.5GB daily plans. Jio wins in terms of streaming service, as it gives access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema, which offer a decent entertainment option for the subscribers.