iQOO Neo 6 Receives BIS Certification, Expected to be Launched in India Soon

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO launched its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in its domestic market last week in the mid-premium price segment. iQOO Neo 6 happens to be one of the most affordable devices to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and now, in a new development, the smartphone has apparently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This hints toward the fact that iQOO Neo 6 is arriving in India pretty soon. Let’s find out more.

According to recent screenshots shared by the known tipster Mukul Sharma, two handsets from the brand with model numbers I2022 and I2126 have bagged certification from BIS. The spotted model numbers are for iQOO Neo 6 and iQOO Z6 Pro devices and the latter has been scheduled to launch on April 27. Based on this intel, it is possible that iQOO Neo 6 could be introduced in India in May. Let’s take a look at the specification details for iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 was launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080pixels. The device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. The device also comes with a display chip just as it did in its predecessor – iQOO Neo 5. This dedicated chip makes sure that the screen is producing accurate colours and automatically adjusts to the environment to offer a better experience in low brightness situations.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 is backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit with the support of 80W charging. The smartphone runs on Origin OS based on Android 12 out of the box. Additional features on the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speaker setup, dual linear motor for rich vibration, and noise reduction algorithm.

Talking about the camera module on the device, iQOO Neo 6 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps shooting as well.