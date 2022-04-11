iPhone 13 Manufacturing Begins in India: Report

Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 series in India. The Cupertino tech giant is manufacturing the iPhone 13 series devices in a Foxconn plant near Chennai. Foxconn is a contract manufacturing partner of Apple. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, and with this move, Apple is solidifying its stance and presence in the country. The iPhone 13 series is Apple’s latest flagship smartphone series which launched back in September 2021.

According to an ET report, Apple is manufacturing only the regular iPhone 13 models in India. The iPhone 13 Pro models aren’t being manufactured in India.

Apple Doesn’t Manufacture “Pro” Models in India

For some reason, Apple doesn’t manufacture any of the Pro models in India. It is not just the case with the iPhone 13 series but also with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 series. Regardless, Apple is performing good in India. In 2021, the company saw its shipments skyrocketing by 108% YoY to a record of 5 million units or roughly a 4% market share.

Apple’s focus on the Indian market has grown significantly in the last few years. With the iPhone 13, for the first time, the company released the smartphone series in India at the same time as the United States and other major markets for the company.

By focusing more on local manufacturing, the company can speed up its go-to-market time and have better control over the supply chain. The iPhone 13 series has also received a discount in India. Instead of starting for Rs 69,990 and Rs 79,990, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 now start at Rs 64,990 and Rs 73,990 in India in Croma.

The company has benefited a lot from the local festival sales in 2021. With local manufacturing and having better control over the cost of assembling the product, Apple can use all the cost savings to invest heavily in marketing its flagship iPhones to customers in India.