Jio Prepaid Plans With Short and Medium Term Validity and OTT Benefits

The leading telecom operator in the country Reliance Jio offers various prepaid plans according to the need of its subscribers. From cheap daily data plans to long-term prepaid plans and to prepaid plans with OTT, Jio has everything to offer. The demand for the entertainment sector, particularly OTT platforms, has been soaring and users now want to go for the plans that can cater to their needs. Jio has multiple daily data prepaid plans under its portfolio for such scenarios. However, in this article, we are going to take a look at the short- and medium-term validity prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio that come with OTT Benefits.

Three Daily Data Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

The first plan on the list is a plan which was recently added by the telco after the tariff hikes in November-December. It is a short validity plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 499 and offers multiple benefits. Rs 499 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB of data per day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. New users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of this plan. With the purchase of this plan, users can get a subscription to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for one-year worth Rs 499 at no added cost.

The second plan on the list is a heavy data plan from Jio which also comes with access to an OTT platform. Reliance Jio offers multiple OTT bundled packs; however, this prepaid plan comes at a price tag of Rs 601 and is also a plan with short-term validity. The plan has a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with daily 3GB data, the plan also offers an additional 6GB of data. The Rs 601 plan from Jio comes with access to one year Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. Users can also enjoy various Jio applications such as the Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

Lastly, the leading telecom operator provides an only prepaid plan with medium-term validity that comes with good data and OTT benefits. The daily data plan from Jio that comes with the yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is the Rs 799 plan. This plan was revised from its earlier price of Rs 666 back in November when the tariff hikes were imposed and it offers 2GB of data per day. This is also an unlimited voice calling plan that comes with 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with access to a few other Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more. The subscription to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is for one-year worth Rs 499 at no added cost.