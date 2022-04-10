Oppo F21 Pro Series Arriving in India on April 12 – Check Out Specifications and Price

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Oppo F21 Pro series of smartphones next week in India. The series is going to consist of two devices namely Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro+. The base Pro model will come with both 4G and 5G versions. The Oppo F21 Pro is going to be the company’s first smartphone to arrive with Fiberglass leather back panel making it much lighter and thinner. Before the Oppo F21 Pro is launched on April 12, let’s take a look at the specifications and price details that are currently available with us.

Oppo F21 Pro Specs

The Oppo F21 Pro specifications have been eased by the company in the past. The handset is expected to arrive with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that may have a 90Hz refresh rate at least. The Oppo F21 Pro 4G is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, while the 5G version may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The processor on the handset might be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage on the device will further be expandable and on the other hand, the RAM on the smartphone can be expanded up to 5GB virtually. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Talking about the camera module of the device Oppo F21 will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens. The secondary cameras on the back of the device could be an ultra-wide-angle lens and a microlens. The front of the device is likely to feature a 32MP selfie snapper in the 4G version whereas the 5G version could get a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone might have an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo F21 Pro Price

Oppo F21 Pro is expected to launch with a single storage configuration for both 4G and 5G versions. The 4G variant of the device could be priced at Rs 21,990 for the 8GB/128GB while the 5G model is said to cost Rs 25,990 for the 8GB/128GB storage option.