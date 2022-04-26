Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus Launched in India, Starts at Rs 1299

HMD Global has just launched two new Nokia feature phones in India. Both the devices are made in India and made for India. These devices were unveiled during the Nokia G21 event today. HMD Global is offering both these devices with a replacement guarantee of 1 year. The Nokia 105 Plus is available in two colours — Black and exclusive colour option which looks like Maroon. At the same time, you will get the Nokia 105 in a Blue and Black colour option. Let’s take a look at their specifications and price.

Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus Specifications

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus both have a lot of similarities. The Nokia 105 comes with a battery that can last up to 12 hours of talk time on a single charge and charges fully in 1.5 hours. It can store 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. There’s a built-in-torch in the feature phone, and it also comes loaded with the Classic Games. There is wireless FM also on this phone.

Nokia 105 Plus is almost the same as Nokia 105. But with the Nokia 105 Plus, users get a built-in MP3 player as well as an auto-call recording feature. The Nokia 105 Plus comes with a microSD card slot of up to 32GB. Let’s take a look at the price of both of these feature phones.

Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus Price in India

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus have launched for Rs 1299 and Rs 1399, respectively. There’s a price difference of just Rs 100 between both smartphones.

Both the devices will be available for users on Nokia’s official website, e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets across the country. The Nokia 105 Plus is obviously a better buy here as it will allow users to expand internal memory and will also come with a built-in MP3 player and auto-call recording feature.