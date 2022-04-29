Realme Buds Q2s & Realme Smart TV X Full HD Unveiled in India – See Specifications and Price

Realme held a physical launch event first time in two long years where it launched a new pair of earbuds and a Smart TV. Realme Buds Q2s and the Realme Smart TV X Full HD were introduced by the brand with the latest and exciting features and specs. The CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth on the launch of the device stated that Realme Buds Q2s & Realme Smart TV X Full HD reaffirm the company’s commitment to bringing NextGen technology to the customers and highlights the brand’s strong presence in both the segments. Let’s take a look at the specification and price details of the newly launched devices.

Realme Buds Q2s Specs and Price

The latest Realme Buds Q2s arrive with a cobblestone design which has been previously used in other Q series products. There is a transparent lid on the charging case to see whether the earbuds are inside or not. The audio product features a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver and support for super latency gaming mode. The earbuds can be connected to the smartphones via Realme Link app that is available on both Android and iOS.

As far as the battery life of the device is considered, the company claims that Realme Buds Q2s offer a total playback time of 30 hours on a single including the earbuds as well as the charging case. The earbuds on themselves offer about 7 hours of playback time. The device comes with Dolby Audio support, however, the active noise cancellation is absent. Realme Buds Q2s has been launched for Rs 1,999 and will be available for sale via Flipkart, Realme’s online website and offline stores starting May 2.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD Specs and Price

Realme Smart TV X Full HD features FullHD panels when it comes to the display. According to the brand, the Smart TV panels support seven display modes – Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving and User. Powering the device under the hood is a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek processor and the Smart TV operates on Android TV 11. For Audio, Realme Smart TV X Full HD features 24W Dolby Audio speakers.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD has been introduced in two different sizes – a 40-inch model and another with a 43-inch display. The 40-inch version has been priced at Rs 22,999 whereas the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 25,999.