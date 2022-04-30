Vi, Jio or Airtel: Which Telco Provides a Better Base Postpaid Plan

The telecom operators in the country offer both prepaid plans and postpaid plans for their users across the country. When it comes to postpaid plans, it may seem that they are heavily priced, however, the telecom operators do offer plans that are suitable for budget consumers. Mentioned below is a comparison between the most basic postpaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Airtel to see which telco offers a better option.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers postpaid plans for both individual connections as well as family connections. When it comes to the most basic pack, individual users can go for the affordable Rs 399 plan from Vi which is also a best seller. The plan offers 40GB of data a month with rollover data of 200GB as well as 100 SMS/month. Users also get access to Vi Movies and TV along with this plan.

In addition to this, Vi also offers family postpaid plans and the cheapest is Rs 699 plan which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan are access to Vi Movies and TV.

Reliance Jio Budget Postpaid Plans

The leading telecom operator Reliance Jio offers budget postpaid plans with some amazing added benefits. The most affordable offering from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 199. Jio offers a total of 25GB of data at a cost of Rs 199 per month. After the completion of 25GB of data, users can get access to the internet at Rs 20 per GB. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. However, the most popular affordable plan from Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 399.

For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, despite being a low-cost plan, Jio offers multiple OTT subscriptions along with this plan. Users can get access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also comes with complimentary access to a few Jio applications.

Bharti Airtel Affordable Offer

Airtel postpaid plans are one of the country’s most efficient networks and reach the remotest corner of India. Airtel offers 4G plans with a lot of amazing benefits. The cheapest plan offered by the telco is Infinity Family Plan 399. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 399 per month which provides 40 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls. The unlimited calls include local, STD and roaming.

In addition to this, users also get 100 SMS per day. Users only get 1 regular SIM along with this plan. Even though it is the cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco does offer some Airtel Thanks rewards with the plan. Users can get one year of access to Shaw academy along with Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk as well as Juggernaut books.