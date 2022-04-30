Vodafone Idea Brings Five New Prepaid Plans for Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has added five new prepaid plans to its offerings. These plans are focused on providing users with more affordable options. The new plans that have been added to the telco’s offerings are the following — Rs 29, Rs 39, Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319.

Let’s see what the benefits each of these plans bring to the table for the users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 29 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 29 plan is a 4G data voucher meant to be used when the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data exhausts. With this Rs 29 plan, users get 2GB of FUP data with a validity of 2 days only. Users don’t get anything else with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 39 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea is also offering a Rs 39 4G data voucher. With this plan, users get 3GB of FUP data with a validity of 7 days, and there are no more benefits than this.

Note both these data vouchers are not available for all the circles yet. Upon going to the Vodafone Idea website, you can notice these plans in the Gujarat circle. These two data vouchers (Rs 29 and Rs 39) might be available for more circles but are definitely not available for all.

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 Prepaid Plan

Things get a little more interesting with the Rs 98 plan. Vi is offering this plan in different ways in two different circles. Not verifying the other circles, I just compared what is being offered in the Gujarat and the, Maharashtra & Goa circles.

In Gujarat, Rs 98 is a new prepaid plan that offers 9GB of data for 21 days and is a 4G data voucher.

But in Maharashtra and Goa, the Rs 98 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 200MB of data, and validity of 15 days. There’s no outgoing SMS offered by the company. Vi will charge 50p/MB of data after the FUP data is consumed.

Vodafone Idea Rs 195 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 195 is a new prepaid plan added by the company, with which users will get 2GB of FUP data along with 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling for 31 days. There’s an added benefit of Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 319 plan with a validity of 31 days as well. The telco offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data with this plan. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well, which bring Binge All Night, Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer to the table.