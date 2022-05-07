Vodafone Idea Work From Home 4G Data Voucher Perfect for One Month

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users multiple plans to choose from if they want to work from home. The thing with work from home plans is that they should offer ample data to the users. Vi has a 4G data voucher under its portfolio that can be your perfect partner if you are a heavy data user and are working from home. Let’s say, on a conservative note, if you are burning between 3GB to 4GB of data every day, which includes your video streaming for entertainment, office work, and other things such as listening to music online and more, then you would be consuming between 90GB -100GB of data every month. If such is the case, then Vi has a perfect plan for you.

Vodafone Idea Rs 418 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers users a Rs 418 plan. This is a data-only voucher which offers 100GB of lump-sum data to the users. Note that this plan carries a standalone validity of 56 days; thus, all the unused data will expire after 56 days.

With the Rs 418 plan, users can boost the amount of data they can consume on a given day. The best thing is that there are no FUP limits. If you want to consume around 5GB of data on a particular day, you can. There are no limits like there are in traditional prepaid plans.

However, this plan doesn’t offer any other benefits to the users. So if you need voice calling and SMS benefits as well, you need a base prepaid plan that offers such benefits. The Rs 418 plan is merely meant to be a data booster for the users who are working from their homes. This plan can be purchased by any individual or user regardless of whether they are working professionals working from their home or not. Vi has just branded the voucher work from home to attract more high paying customers who have been working remotely since the pandemic started.