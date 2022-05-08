Tata Play Fiber And Excitel Broadband Plans With Premium Speeds

Tata Play Fiber and Excitel are two internet service providers (ISPs) that offer broadband plans at a reasonable price for the quality of services they offer. While Excitel provides three broadband plans at an amazing price tag, Tata Play has multiple plans under its portfolio as well. Even though the market is dominated by prominent players like Jio and Airtel, if you are looking to switch to a new service provider Tata Play and Excitel might be the way to go. Let’s check out some of their premium plans

Tata Play Fiber Broadband Plans

Tata Sky recently changed its moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can also get this plan for Rs 6,900 for three months, Rs 12,900 for six months, and lastly for a period of one year at Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

The high-end unlimited 1 Gbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 3,600. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 10,800, for a validity period of six months the plan costs Rs 19,800 on which users actually save Rs 1,800 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 36,000 saving Rs 7,200 for the users.

Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with both these broadband plans after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

Excitel Premium Broadband Plans

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited.