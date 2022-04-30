Tata Play Fiber Offers this High-Speed Broadband Plan that Other ISPs Offer too, See Differences

One of the most prominent internet service providers in the country – Tata Play Fiber offers a variety of broadband plans for its users. When it comes to high-speed internet plans the company provides a 500 Mbps plan like multiple other service providers. Tata Play offers 500 Mbps with multiple validity periods, however, doesn’t bundle any OTT subscription. Let’s take a look at the 500 Mbps broadband plan offered by Tata Play Fiber in comparison to a couple of other service providers.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed its moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months, the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plan from the official website of Reliance Jio.

500 Mbps Plan From ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru ACT provides multiple office plans available on the company’s website. One of these plans is a 500 Mbps plan. Users can get access to the ‘ACT Enterprises Ultrafast Plus’ plan from the company that offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 7,000 per month. The plan has a FUP limit of 2.8TB beyond which the speed reduces to 3 Mbps. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed.