Moto G71 May Make Its Debut in India Soon

Those planning to grab a smartphone in 2022 have a wide range of options coming up. In India, Motorola is launching an array of new products. Motorola may make the Moto G71 official in India soon after launching the Moto G31 and Moto G51. In the global market, the Lenovo-owned company had introduced a total of five smartphones. Only two of the five have been launched in India so far. According to rumours, the Moto G71 with Snapdragon 695 and FHD+ OLED display will be released in India soon.

Motorola has a bright year ahead of them, with a slew of exciting new products on the way. Apart from mid-range handsets such as the Moto G51 and Moto G71, Motorola is slated to launch two premium devices in India, including the Moto Edge X30, which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. However, the business still has time to release the Edge X30. Let’s look at the Moto G71, which may be available for Indian customers sooner than we think.

Moto G71 Specifications

Considering that the Moto G71 smartphone has already launched in several markets, we have a picture of what the smartphone has to offer.

Moto G71 Display, Processor and Memory

The Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 1,080×2,400-pixel resolution. The display has a 60hz refresh rate as standard. The Moto G71 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can be upgraded through a microSD card.

Moto G71 Camera

On the back, the Moto G71 has a triple camera arrangement that combines a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens, as well as a 50MP primary sensor. For sensors, there is a 16MP camera on the front.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

Moto G71 Expected Price

In Europe, the Moto G71 was priced at 299.99 Euro (approximately Rs 25,200). The 8GB+128GB edition of the smartphone was priced at 1,699 Euro (about Rs 20,000) in the Chinese market. In India, the smartphone could be priced at roughly Rs 20,000.