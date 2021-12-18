Vivo Y32 Launched with Snapdragon 680 Chipset – Specifications and Price

In a recent development, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its Vivo Y32 in India without any major announcement and the device has been listed on the company’s website. The new device from the company features a waterdrop style display notch along with two different cameras at the rear end of the device. In addition to this, the device becomes the first to use Snapdragon 680 chipset which was recently launched by Qualcomm alongside the Snapdragon 778G Plus, Snapdragon 695, and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipsets. Moreover, Vivo Y32 can deliver up to 27 days of stand by time or 18 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Vivo Y32 Specs

The all-new smartphone Vivo Y32 supports a dual nano sim card and comes with a display featuring a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone operates on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The handset features an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood which is paired up with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM that in itself can be virtually expanded up to 12GB through the built-in storage. The internal storage of the device is 128GB expandable via SD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Vivo Y32 features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The handset also comes with an 8MP selfie shooter at the front with an f/1.8 lens. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge technology. Vivo Y32 is 164.26×76.08x8mm in measurement and weighs 182 grams. The device also features onboard sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Moreover, the device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y32 Price

The listing on the company’s official Chines website suggests the price of the Vivo Y32 sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which has been priced at CNY 1,399 which roughly amounts to somewhere around Rs 16,700. The colour options for the device is expected to be Foggy Night and Harumi Blue.