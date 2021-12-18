Airtel Increases Set-Top Box Price After Tata Sky

In the recent development of events, Bharti Telemedia offering service as Airtel Digital TV has increased the prices of its DTH services provided by hundreds of rupees applicable on both new and secondary connections. This move from Bharti Airtel comes just a couple of hours after Tata Sky decided to raise the prices of its Set-Top-boxes (STB). Bharti Airtel is one of the country’s leading DTH service providers and offers a lot of added benefits with the subscription. Tata Sky recently increased the prices of its STBs as well by up to 27% and offers the country’s one of the most expensive DTH services.

New Prices and Added Features

Airtel has changed the price for all of its DTH plans. The HD – High-Definition plan offered by the company now comes at a cost of Rs 1,850 which is inclusive of GST. However, while subscribing to the plan, an additional NCF (Network Capacity Fee) is charged which amounts to Rs 153 making the total price including GST Rs 2,003. The new and updated price list is visible on the company’s official website as well.

The plan from the provider comes with various added benefits as well. Users get access to premium video quality along with Dolby digital sound. The plan offers more channels than ever before and also gives the option to the subscribers to record and play the content later. The plan costs are the same for the users trying to get a new subscription to the DTH service or wanting to renew the existing connection.

Tata Sky on the other hand recently increased the prices as well. After the price hike, the SD STB from Tata Sky is available for Rs 1699, and the HD STB is available for Rs 1899. This is a steep price hike and one that will certainly irk the users thinking of purchasing a new Tata Sky DTH connection. The Tata Sky Binge+ is still available for the same cost, and therefore users can get it for a price of Rs 2,499.

Moreover, Airtel also offers a few other plans that users might be interested in. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Basic and Airtel Xstream Premium for the cost of Rs 2,150 and Rs 2,949 respectively. Both these plans offer users tons of added benefits some of which include remote control through mobile, voice search and even subscription to OTT platforms.