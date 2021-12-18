iQOO U5 Spotted at TENAA Certification Site Revealing Specifications of the Handset

The recent reports suggest that the launch of the new smartphone iQOO U5 might just be around the corner, as the device has been spotted at the TENAA certification site. Another source has also suggested that the upcoming iQOO U5 may be joined by the iQOO U5x series. It is expected that these devices will be succeeding the previously launched in March – the 5G enabled iQOO U3 and iQOO U3x smartphones. However, no official confirmation has been made by the Vivo backed smartphone company. Although the device was spotted at the listing, no image for the device is available as of now.

iQOO U5 Rumoured Specs

According to the reports, the iQOO U5 was spotted at the TENAA certification listing website with the model number V2165A and is expected to be the base model of the handset. iQOO U5 is expected to come with a display featuring a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. A colour depth of 16.7 million colours is also claimed for the display. The processor mentioned on the listing operates at 2.2GHz, suggesting that it could be a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, but there’s nothing to ensure it as of now. Memory options for the smartphone are expected to be 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM paired up with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is expected to be backed by a 4,910mAh battery and will support an 18W fast charge technology.

Talking about the camera module of the device, iQOO U5 is speculated to have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor paired up with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front of the device could feature an 8MP camera for selfies. The device may include light, proximity and fingerprint sensors. It is still to be seen whether the fingerprint sensor will be in-display or side-mounted as no image for the smartphone is available currently. iQOO U5 is expected to be 164mm x 75.84mm x 8.25mm in dimensions and have a weight of about 185g.

Additionally, the reports suggest that the iQOO U5 series might feature the iQOO U5x series of smartphones as well. Rumours suggest that users can witness Snapdragon 480+ SoC for the 5G version of the iQOO U5x, whereas the 4G version might feature MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The official date for the release of the device is still awaited.