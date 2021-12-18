iQOO Neo 5 SE Major Specifications Revealed in an Official Teaser Video

It has been known for a while now that iQOO is working on Neo 5 series for a while now and it seems that the launch of the series of smartphones is around the corner. The mid-range device will be launched in China on December 20 and the series is slated to include – Neo 5S and Neo 5 SE. Before the launch, major specs of one of the devices have surfaced online. A recent teaser video from Vivo powered brand iQOO has revealed specifications of Neo 5 SE ahead of the launch. Mentioned are the known details for the upcoming handset.

iQOO Neo 5 SE Specs

The upcoming Neo 5 SE which will launch alongside the standard Neo 5s will come with a display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and one can expect an AMOLED display as well. One of the major specs that have been revealed through an official poster is that the handset will operate on Snapdragon 870 SoC. The base model on the other hand is expected to run on Snapdragon 888 SoC. iQOO Neo 5S will also feature a secondary ‘display chip’ which is expected to reduce rendering load on the GPU.

Talking about the camera module of the device, iQOO Neo 5 SE will feature a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 50MP primary camera. The main camera may be paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup has been confirmed to come with an OIS mechanical image stabilisation The device will also have a hole-punch camera cut-out.

iQOO Neo 5 SE is said to be backed by a 4500mAH battery and support a 55W fast charge technology. However, the brand has not revealed any details about the battery specs so far. The device is expected to come in White, Dark Blue, and Blue Gradient colour options. Further details on both the smartphones from iQOO Neo 5 Series is still awaited.