Apple iPhone 14 Might Not be Just Expensive, But Also a Game Changer

Apple, the premium consumer tech company, is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year. On Wednesday, reports were making rounds that the iPhone 14 series would be at least $100 more expensive than the current iPhone 13 lineup. Regardless of that, if Apple can find a way to let go of the ugly notch, that extra $100 would serve the purpose well.

Ross Young, a credible tipster, has revealed that the iPhone 14 series devices will finally ditch the notch and have a hole + pill design. But the display design change might be only limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. The two holes would carry the necessary sensors and the front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

iPhone 14 Series Might Feature Devices Without the Notch

It would be the first time that Apple would launch a completely touch-screen smartphone without any physical buttons and without a notch. Since the iPhone X series, Apple has launched smartphones with a notch on top. While the size of the notch got considerably smaller with the iPhone 13 series, it wasn’t enough to be invisible, and, god, many people find it very ugly.

Apple is expected to launch four smartphones in the iPhone 14 series — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We might not get to see a mini iPhone this time.

While the standard iPhone 14 device is expected to have a similar starting price, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to be priced at least $100 more than the current ones.

With the iPhone 14 series, we might get to see 120Hz refresh rate on all the devices, even the regular models in the series, and the A16 SoC will be out in the market as well. More rumours and renders of the upcoming iPhone 14 series should be out soon, so stay tuned!