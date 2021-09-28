OnePlus 9 Pro to Be Among First Devices to Get Unified OS

Following the merger of OnePlus and Oppo, it was announced that the former’s smartphones will receive a new unified OS starting from 2022. Now, it looks like the company has started testing the beta test version of the ColorOS 12 update on an existing smartphone from OnePlus. Well, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the current generation flagship model has been reportedly spotted running the ColorOS 12 custom skin based on Android 12 instead of OxygenOS. The screenshot of the same was shared by a user on Reddit via MySmartPrice. For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched with Android 11 topped with OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 9 Pro With ColorOS 12

The post showing the OnePlus 9 Pro running ColorOS 12 has been taken down but the screenshot that is making rounds reveals many details. It shows that the smartphone carries the model number LE2121 and running Android 12 based on ColorOS 12. Probably, the smartphone is believed to be an Indonesian variant. It is expected to be a part of the beta testing that is being conducted on the global variant of the smartphone. As of now, there is no word regarding the official rollout of the new software update.

Unified OS With OxygenOS, ColorOS

Recently, OnePlus and Oppo announced that they are creating a new unified OS that will combine both ColorOS and OxygenOS. This new iteration of the OS will be a part of the next-generation flagship smartphone series, which is touted to be released sometime in 2022.

Notably, Pete Lau took to a forum post to reveal that the new unified OS will keep the DNA of OxygenOS and provide an upgraded overall experience. He also revealed that the smartphones from OnePlus will get a lightweight and clean experience from the new OS and support unlock bootloaders. It looks like both OnePlus and Oppo are eyeing to complete the integration process ahead of the launch of the next big iteration of Android in mid-2022. Also, it is believed that the OnePlus 9 series that migrated to ColorOS recently and the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the first ones to receive the unified OS update.