Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Supports 11 5G Bands in India

Samsung has just launched its new smartphone, namely ‘Galaxy M52 5G’ in India. The South Korean tech giant has packed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC inside the smartphone along with a 120Hz refresh rate supportive display and a 64MP primary sensor at the rear. The smartphone will be available at a special discounted price in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival for a limited period. The M52 5G has the same stripes as the Galaxy F62 on the rear. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M52 5G with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The smartphone supports a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) and, as mentioned above, also comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate. To protect the screen, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the top.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can insert a microSD card to expand the external storage of the smartphone.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone can support 11 5G bands which is a great thing to see in a mid-range smartphone as compared to what OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are providing in the same range. There is no 3.5mm audio jack present on the smartphone. The Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. However, inside the box, Samsung will only ship the device with a 15W charger.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available in two different variants in India. The first variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 29,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999. But in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the base variant will be available for Rs 26,999, and the superior variant will be available at Rs 28,999. The device will be available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colour.