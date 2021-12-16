MediaTek Launches Energy-Efficient 5G Smartphone Chip Dimensity 9000

The global fabless semiconductor company MediaTek launched Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip. Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G mobile platform will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022, MediaTek said in a statement released.

Dimensity 9000 is a 5G smartphone chip featuring the TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process. The company claims it to be the most energy-efficient chip to date.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G Features

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 integrates Armv9 CPU architecture. The octa-core CPU has one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores running at up to 2.85 GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. With the integrated LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500 Mbps, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache, the Dimensity 9000 is designed to suit the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market.

Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s 5th generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), offering 4X power efficiency gains compared to the predecessors.

Dimensity 9000 also packs the world’s first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU in a smartphone chip. To further boost performance, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 for gaming. HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load, resulting in faster gameplay that looks better and is more power-efficient. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable-rate shading technology for smartphones, along with the industry’s first raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.

Another notable feature of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the integration of MediaTek Imagiq 790. It is said to support 320MP on smartphones and simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The 9Gpixel/s ISP supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction enabling quality results even in extreme low-light scenarios. It comes with a 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem, amplifying sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz).

The chipset can support the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz Full HD+ displays while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. It supports the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS standards Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3.

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are the smartphone makers that will adopt MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 chipsets in their handsets.