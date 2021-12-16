Realme GT 2 Series Expected to Hit the Indian Markets Soon

According to recent reports, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is expected to hold a launch event coming December 20, and if the rumours are to be believed, the brand may launch two new handsets, namely Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Although there hasn’t been any official announcement, the GT 2 model has been apparently spotted on the source code of the maker’s Indian website. Another speculation about the more advanced model Realme GT 2 Pro is that the device may feature a 150 degrees ultra-wide camera in place of a telephoto lens.

Details on the Devices

According to a report from 91mobiles, Realme GT 2 was spotted on the company’s Indian website, which suggests that Realme is gearing up to launch the handset for the Indian markets. Official confirmation from the manufacturer is still awaited. In a completely unattached report, it was leaked on the microblogging site Weibo that Realme GT 2 Pro is not going to feature a telephoto lens and instead will witness an ultra-wide-angle camera. The camera setup on the device is expected to consist of dual rear cameras.

On the other hand, a virtual event on Facebook and YouTube has already been confirmed by Realme and has been slated as Realme GT 2 Series special event, which will be hosted on December 20, Monday 2:30 PM IST. However, the company has not confirmed the handsets which will be announced at the event. Rumours suggest that Realme GT 2 Pro will be a definite highlight of the event.

Specifications and Price (Rumoured)

There have been several instances where information on Realme GT 2 Pro has been surfaced online. According to the speculations, the device will come featuring a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup and a selfie shooter as a part of its camera module. It is expected that the primary sensor on the device will be a 50MP lens. The reports have confirmed that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset under the hood and may feature 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The price details of the handset have been leaked as well in the past. Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with a starting price tag of CNY 4,000, which is roughly around Rs. 47,700. Moreover, the handset could feature a higher storage variant which could be priced at CNY 5,000, which amount to around Rs. 59,600.