Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched at a Budget Offer, Check Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its latest budget offering, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, worldwide. The latest version of the affordable Galaxy Tab A8 from the company comes with improved performance, an increment in screen size of the device, higher storage capacity and multi-tasking features allowing for more versatile usage. The latest budget device from Samsung comes with an in-built Samsung TV Plus that offers streaming of about 200+ free channels both live and on-demand but only available in select markets. Moreover, users can also get two months of YouTube Premium for free. The all-new split-screen multi-tasking and floating windows feature also gives the compatibility to use it as a work device.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a display featuring a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000×1200 pixels resolution and an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The budget tablet from Samsung features a single camera both on the rear and the front. The backside of the device has an 8MP camera, while the front has a 5MP selfie camera. The connectivity features on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 includes 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, and USB 2.0 Type-C.

The new device from Samsung works on Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 custom skin out of the box. As mentioned, the user interface offers a split feature for multi-tasking. Galaxy Tab A8 also features a quadruple speaker setup and Dolby Atmos support. The device is claimed to provide ten times enhanced CPU and GPU performance thanks to the anonymous octa-core chipset that powers it. The device features 3GB/4GB RAM paired with 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet is backed by a 7,040mAH battery and supports 15W adaptive fast charging support.

Price of the Device

Talking about the price specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the device is priced at EUR 229, which is around Rs 19,700 for a 3GB+32GB Wi-Fi version. 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi version is priced at EUR 259, approximately Rs 22,300. 4GB+128GB Wi-Fi version is priced at EUR 309, which amounts to around Rs 26,600. The LTE models of the tablet come with different price tags.