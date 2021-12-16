Xiaomi to Enhance its Display Technology with the New Partnership

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has significant available resources in consumer electronics products which will be combined with Tianma Microelectronics innovative platform working on display technologies to feature a series of independent labs at this new facility.

Highlights

  • The new facility will work towards researching, studying and developing new display technologies.
  • More descriptive aim of the facility will be developing new slim, lightweight, portable, and energy-efficient display panel technology.
  • The new facility under this partnership will speed up the process of introducing new display technologies to the global market.

Follow Us

Xiaomi Display Technology

It is to be noted that previously this week Tianma Microelectronics announced at the Wuhan Tianma G6 Industrial Base that the company joined hands with Xiaomi Corporation. The new partnership deal between the two companies will focus on studying and developing new display technologies for the devices. Both companies have agreed to a joint laboratory where all the research work on developing display technologies will take place.

The Reason Behind the Joint Lab

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has significant available resources in consumer electronics products which will be combined with Tianma Microelectronics innovative platform working on display technologies to feature a series of independent labs at this new facility. The new facility will work towards researching, studying and developing new display technologies along with studying and researching equipment and materials related to these technologies.

Executive Vice President of Tianma Microelectronics, Cheng Wei has said in a statement that the new joint lab will enable the company to gain access to the industry chain ranging from the market to terminals, and even parts manufacturers as well. This would mean that the focus of the new facility will be on improving its research and development capabilities by working directly with upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. More descriptive aim of the facility will be developing new slim, lightweight, portable, and energy-efficient display panel technology and figuring out ways in which it can be mass-produced for the commercial market.

It is to be noted that both Xiaomi Corporation and Tianma Microelectronics have and business relationships in the past as well. The latter has been continuously providing display technology to the Chinese manufacturer for its devices including smartphones and wearable techs. So put in simpler words, the new facility under this partnership will speed up the process of introducing new display technologies to the global market. Thus, it is no shocking news that the companies have decided to partner up to create new technologies one of which – the flexible OLED panels are already scheduled to arrive soon.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Xiaomi to Enhance its Display Technology with the New Partnership

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments