iQOO 9 Battery Specifications Surfaces after Spotting at 3C Certification Site

Several rumours in the past have hinted towards the launch of the new smartphone iQOO 9 which has made it one of the most awaited devices to arrive from Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO. The handset is expected to be unveiled with another model of the same series – iQOO 9 Pro and now has been spotted at 3C (Compulsory Certificate of China) listing as well. As per the reports, the device has been listed with the model number V2171A. The information on the listing provides details regarding the battery and suggests some enhancements over iQOO 8 launched earlier this year.

Specifications of the Device and Launch Details

iQOO 9 is expected to arrive featuring a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The device is most probably going to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. In addition to this iQOO 9 may come with a second-generation independent display chip, two stereo speakers, and a dual X-axis linear motor.

Even though details of the camera specs of the device is unknown as of now, it is rumoured that the device may feature a micro gimbal mode for smooth stabilisation during video recording. iQOO 9 is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery which will be supported by 120W fast charge technology. It is also speculated that the smartphone may have 8GB of RAM.

As far as the arrival of the device is considered, it is expected that both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will be launched together as a part of the iQOO 9 Series. The launch timeline of the devices is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022, probably in the month of February. The iQOO 9 Pro model as well is expected to feature 4700mAH battery backup and 120W fast charge technology according to the rumours. This would mean that both the devices in the series will have the same battery specs. More information on the highly anticipated handsets is expected to arrive soon along with official confirmation from the makers.