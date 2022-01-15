In today’s day and age, the internet has become a necessity and more people rely on it than ever before. The demand for the internet has grown exponentially, particularly in the last couple of years due to unprecedented events that took place with the arrival of Covid-19. As the use of the internet spreads out more and more across India, so does the need for affordable plans. Not all users can afford or need high-speed high-priced internet connectivity. Lucky for them, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India offer a wide range of plans that suits the need of the users. Mentioned below are the affordable broadband plans offered by major telcos of India such as Jio, Airtel, etc. that cost less than Rs 500.

30 Mbps Plan from Jio

The cheapest plan offered by Jio offers a connectivity speed of 30 Mbps. JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan but is suitable for users looking for a cheap plan.

Affordable Plan from Airtel

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India that offers high-quality connectivity via Airtel Xstream Fibre. The ‘Basic’ pack from Airtel provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. The plan offers unlimited internet up to the set limit as well as unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Cheaper Plan from BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides an affordable broadband plan as well. Users can get access to the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan from the telco which offers an internet speed of 30 Mbps at a cost of Rs 449. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

The 6-Month Broadband Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plan is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms such as Zee5 Premium and various add-ons with the pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.

Netplus Broadband

Last on the list is Netplus, which is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus is capable of providing up to 1 Gbps of internet connection. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus offers only one 40 Mbps plan and OTT subscriptions are available with only higher-priced plans offered by the ISP. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is levied.