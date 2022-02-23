Airtel Light Data Plans for Short and Medium Term

Airtel has been growing constantly and giving the leading telecom operator Jio, a neck-to-neck competition. This growth from Airtel comes on the back of its effective network services and the prepaid plans curated for its subscriber base. It has something to offer for everyone and for those who are looking for plans under budget and only a sufficient amount of data, the telco provides multiple options. Mentioned below are the light data prepaid plans offered by Airtel with short-term and mid-term validity along with the plan details.

Prepaid Plans with Short and Medium Validity

The first plan on the list is a prepaid plan that costs Rs 155. For Rs 155, the telco offers a total of 1GB data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS for a validity period of 24 days. In a similar way, Airtel also offers a prepaid plan that provides 2GB data for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 179 along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS.

Airtel provides multiple 1GB daily data packs with short-term validity for its users as well. First on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/ day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Moving on, Airtel also offers a few other plans with short-term validity. The telco provides a 1.5GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299. Airtel also offers a couple of 2GB/day prepaid plans with short term validity as well. The telco provides a 2GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 359. Airtel offers another 2GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 499 plan that comes with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Moving on to plans with a medium validity period with light data offerings, Airtel provides a 1.5GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 479 that offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days. Next, Airtel at a price tag of Rs 549 offers a 2GB/day plan that comes for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Last on the list is Rs 838 plan that offers the same benefits as the Rs 549 plan but provides a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

All the plans mentioned above come with additional benefits that include a free trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, access to Wynk Music and more.