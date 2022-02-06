Jio, Airtel, Vi 2GB Daily Data Plans You Should Check Out

Telecom operators in India offer a bunch of prepaid plans for their user base with daily data plans being the most popular. Telcos offer a wide range of daily data plans, however, if you’re looking for a daily data plan that offers sufficient data as well as falls in the comparatively mid-price range segment, the 2GB/day plans might be the way to go. Moreover, the companies offer their daily data plans for both the short-term and long-term. Mentioned below are some of the 2GB/day daily data plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea that you must check out.

Reliance Jio 2GB/Day Packs

The first plan on the list is a popular plan offered by the telco. Jio offers a Rs 499 plan that comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. New users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of this plan. In addition to these benefits, the prepaid plan also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform as well as a few Jio applications.

Jio offers two plans with a medium validity period as well. Users can get the Rs 533 plan that offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 56 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Jio also offers a Rs 799 2GB/day plan that offers the same benefits but also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

Users who are looking for a little longer validity can go for the Rs 719 plan from Jio. Jio offers a 2GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 719 for 84 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Just as above Jio also offers another plan with the same benefits but with additional access to an OTT platform. Rs 1,066 plan from Jio comes with the same benefits but with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription add-on.

Airtel 2GB/Day Plans

Airtel as well as offers multiple 2GB plans for its user base. In fact, Rs 499 plan from the telco is similar to that of Jio. Airtel offers a 2GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 499 plan that comes with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition.

Next, Airtel at a price tag of Rs 549 offers a 2GB/day plan that comes for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition. Rs 838 plan from the telco comes with the same benefits as Rs 549 plan but with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

The company also offers a 2GB/day prepaid plan for longer validity. Rs 839 plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also comes with access to a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Wynk Music and more.

Vodafone Idea 2GB/Day Packs

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers a total of three 2GB daily data plans that are priced quite similar to that of Airtel. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 359 and offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Next on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 539 offers a 2GB/day plan that comes for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Lastly, Rs 839 plan from Vi offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Vi also offers some added benefits with the mentioned plans such as the “Binge All Night” benefit with which users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month along with access to Vi Movies and TV.