Apple Music Discontinues the Three-Month Trial Offer to the Platform

In a new development regarding the Apple Music app, the users will no longer have the option to access the three-month free trial of the music streaming platform. A new report suggests that the company has reduced the free trial period to the music streaming app from three months to one month. Most of the other music streaming platforms offer only one month of free trial to their services and Apple is looking to follow the suit.

Apple Music to Offer 6-Month Subscription

The new development in the trial period of Apple Music was first noticed by Mactakara and was later confirmed by 9to5Mac as well. The website of Apple Music also states that the users of the platform will have access to the free trial of the subscription-only for one month period. The company had been offering the free trial to its for three months which is significantly larger than the free trials offered by the other players in the market such as Spotify and more. Apple Music as of now is available in more than 150 countries across the globe and the free trial period has been slashed in all of them.

Although the company is offering its users a six-month free trial of the music streaming application if they purchase one of the following devices – AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, Beats, and HomePod mini. The Cupertino-based tech giant informed that the company is offering a six-month free trial of Apple Music on the purchase of select Apple audio products. Users can activate their Apple Music free trial after they pair the eligible devices to the iPad or iPhone. It is to be noted that users should have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Moreover, users will have a three-month timeline after the activation of the eligible audio device to access the free trial of the music streaming platform.

The company also further informed that existing users of these devices do not need to purchase the new device and the six-month trial offer is eligible on any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro audio devices.