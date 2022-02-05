OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Camera Specifications Surfaces, to be Headlined by 64MP Sensor

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 which is expected to launch on February 11. However, it won’t be the only device in the Nord series as the company is also developing a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The specification details of the handset were already revealed earlier this week. Now a tip suggests camera details of the device. Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has provided intel that the device will feature a 64MP camera setup.

Specification Details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The report informs that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. The report also suggested that the Nord CE 2 Lite will not feature the alert slider.

In a separate report from 91mobiles, it was speculated that the handset will also feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India. Earlier models of the Nord series – OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100, and Nord N200 were launched with LCD display but not in India.

The reports that surfaced previously this week suggested that the device will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.