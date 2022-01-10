Moto g71 With Snapdragon 695, Support for 13 5G Bands Launched in India

Motorola has just launched its new budget 5G smartphone namely Moto g71 in India. The highlight of the smartphone is that it supports thirteen 5G bands and an AMOLED FHD+ display for a very affordable price. The device comes with 3 carrier aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC support for giving enhanced connectivity to the consumers. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone in India.

Moto g71 Specifications in India

The Moto g71 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The company says that at this price segment, it is the only device to feature an AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDRX RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device can support 13 different 5G bands and comes with Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The smartphone comes with IP52 certification and will run on stock Android 11 out of the box. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 33W fast charging. Motorola claims that the smartphone can deliver a performance of up to 30 hours on a complete single charge.

Moto g71 Price in India

The Moto g71 will be available in a single memory variant in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 18,999. The device will come in two colour variants — Arctic Blue and Neptune Green. The smartphone will go on the first sale exclusively on Flipkart from January 19, 2022, at 12 PM.

The Moto g71 can be a top choice for customers looking for a 5G smartphone with decent features under Rs 20,000. With support for 13 5G bands, the device is also future-proof.