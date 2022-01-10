Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India Launch Confirmed for January 19, 2022

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone will arrive in India on January 19, 2022. The date has been confirmed by the company through an official release. Xiaomi will hold a virtual event at 12 pm to launch the device in India. Rumours about the launch of the smartphone have already been making rounds online. Even some of the specifications have been hinted by credible tipsters. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications and price of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications and Price (Expected)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G or Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone is expected to launch with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and because of the Hyperphone branding, it is expected to feature 120W fast-charging as well.

We might only get to see the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India, and not its vanilla variant — Xiaomi 11T. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro in China in 2021. As for now, the company has only mentioned the launch of Xiaomi 11T Pro in India. However, the vanilla Xiaomi 11T powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC can’t be ruled out entirely from launching in India.

According to the tipster, Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone is expected to be priced around or under Rs 40,000 bracket. This will put the smartphone in direct contention with the soon to launch OnePlus 9RT and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India.

Note that much recently, Xiaomi had unveiled the Xiaomi 11i series for India with two smartphones, including Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. This could be an indication that the Xiaomi 11T series might also include two smartphones in India. With the launch scheduled for January 19, 2022, there’s not a lot of time before the official specs and pricing of the device will be out for the Indian market.