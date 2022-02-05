Odisha to Get 4G Connectivity in 4000 Villages Under BharatNet: MoS for Communications

Odisha is going to see 4G networks reaching 4000 of its villages under the BharatNet project of the Indian government. Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, has confirmed that a proposal for the same has been cleared by the centre, reports TNN.

According to Chauhan, the government has been installing over 2542 mobile towers in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas, including 483 towers in Odisha. With these new mobile towers, 4G connectivity in the interior pockets of the state would be delivered.

State Government Demanding for Strengthening Mobile Connectivity

The Odisha state government has been demanding the centre to move ahead faster with strengthening the mobile connectivity so that the development in the state can take place faster.

Chauhan noted that Wi-Fi hotspots had been set up by the centre in over 2,511-gram panchayats in Odisha until December 31, 2021. The Phase-II of the BaratNet project is being implemented by the Odisha government, the minister said.

The new mobile towers in the state are certainly going to benefit the people living in the rural areas of Odisha and help with the overall development of the state. It would ultimately add to India’s economy.

Jio Network Down in Mumbai

In other news, many users living in Mumbai are complaining that they are unable to make voice calls via Jio’s networks. The users have complained that the issue has been there for hours now, and the company has offered no solution for the same. The hashtag #Jionetwork and #Jiodown are trending on Twitter, with Mumbai users sharing their experience of not being able to do anything using Jio’s networks. Since the company hasn’t offered any solution, it must be working on the problem to resolve the issue as soon as possible for its customers. What’s interesting is that this is not the first time this is happening.