BSNL FTTH Plans for One Month Which Are Quite Affordable

The fibre broadband industry in India is primarily dominated by three players – BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio. The trio has a pan-India presence and provides a competitive edge in pricing. Among the three, the government-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has comparatively cheaper plans with beneficial features to both urban and rural subscribers. Although the BSNL plans differ from one region to another, they come in similar price ranges with minor differences. Here are four affordable BSNL FTTH plans suitable for subscribers seeking one-month plans.

BSNL Broadband Plans for One Month Which Are Affordable

BSNL Fibre Basic 449 FTTH plan provides a speed of up to 30 Mbps till 3300 GB, beyond which the speed will get reduced up to 2 Mbps. This monthly rental plan at Rs 449 comes with 24 hours unlimited free calling to all networks (both local and STD) as an additional benefit. A one-time installation charge of Rs 500 is taken along with the first bill. The plan is available across India except for the A&N circle and is available for both new and existing BSNL customers.

The Fiber Basic Plus plan, available for Rs 599 per month, will offer up to 60 Mbps till 3300GB. After the allotted quota, the speed will reduce to 2 Mbps. It is available to both new and existing users across the country. This BSNL Fiber Basic Plus plan will not be available in long-term packages, and instead, the subscribers will have to avail of it as a monthly offer. In addition, subscribers will also get unlimited free voice calls to any network in India.

The Rs 749 BSNL FTTH plan that costs Rs 749 per month provides 100 Mbps speed up to 100GB, after which the speed drops to 5 Mbps. The subscriber availing of the plan can watch BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV services and Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Yupp TV Live, NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies, and Yupp TV scope. You’ll also get a power backup device with a four-hour whole-load backup and a three-day regular backup.

Another BSNL FTTH Plan Rs 799 will offer 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed will reduce to 2 Mbps.