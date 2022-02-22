Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, Speculated to Arrive in Early March

Rumours of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series arriving in India have been emerging for a while, but in the latest development, a Xiaomi executive has teased the launch of the series in India. Even though the Redmi Note 11 series consists of four devices, the brand only released the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for the global version of the series. The series also consists of Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S. Let’s find out more.

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took on his Twitter account on Tuesday to tease the arrival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. He shared a teaser video on the platform which hints towards the launch of the pro models of the note 11 series in India. In addition to this, the known tipster Yogesh Brar has also stated that the Redmi Note 11 Pro series could be launched in India between March 8 to March 10.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Specifications

The Note 11 Pro Lineup consists of two different Pro models that are not only powered by the different processors but surprisingly have different camera specifications as well. But firstly, talking about the display, both Pro models feature a large 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection. Talking about the storage configuration, the handset will feature 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of onboard storage.

However, the 4G model of the Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset while on the other hand, the 5G model features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G features a quad camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP sensors. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro sensor.