Asianet Broadband Offers Solid 125 Mbps Plan for Very Low Cost

Asianet Broadband is one of the most popular internet service providers (ISPs) based out of Kerala. The company primarily caters to the customers living in the Kerala region only. If you are looking for a high-speed broadband plan at affordable rates, you should be going for the 125 Mbps option from the company. It costs less than Rs 800, which is exactly the price point for which Airtel offers its 100 Mbps plan. Let’s check out the benefits and details of the 125 Mbps plan from Asianet.

Asianet Broadband 125 Mbps Plan Details

Asianet Broadband offers its 125 Mbps plan for Rs 749 per month. It is a broadband plan made for people who want high-speed data at the most affordable costs so that they can connect their devices with multiple Wi-Fi networks.

Asianet Broadband charges a Rs 1,000 installation fee from the customer for this plan. Users are offered unlimited data. The website of the company mentions a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data usage for a month. The FUP limit varies between 3000GB to 5500GB per month based on the kind of plan the user is taking.

Note that the price mentioned above doesn’t include GST. So users will have to pay extra for the taxes. There are no additional benefits offered by Asianet Broadband with this plan which is a little strange. All the ISPs today offer additional benefits to acquire the interest of new users and retain old ones. Major ISPs such as Airtel and more offer some benefits with any high-speed plan they offer to the customers.

Asianet Broadband could get an advantage over the other ISPs by bundling in over-the-top (OTT) benefits with this 125 Mbps speed plan. There are more plans from the company that you can choose which are also similar in nature, just the price and speed varies between each of them.