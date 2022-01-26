Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans You Can’t Ignore

Vodafone Idea has a ton of prepaid plans in its offering that you just can’t miss. The third-largest telecom operator in the country offers plans that come with unique benefits and bring a ton of data for the customers. These plans that we are talking about come for Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 409, and Rs 599. Let us check out these plans in detail.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 409, and Rs 599 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 1.5GB of daily data and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Moving on, the Rs 399 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 42 days.

The Rs 409 and Rs 599 plans offer 2.5GB and 1.5GB of daily data, respectively. The Rs 409 plan comes with a short validity of 28 days, while the Rs 599 plan comes with a medium-term validity of 70 days.

These are the four plans that you can’t ignore from Vodafone Idea. If you are thinking about what’s so special about these plans — it is their additional offers.

All of these plans come with Vi Hero Unlimited and over-the-top (OTT) benefits. The Vi Hero Unlimited contains three different benefits, which are — a) Weekend Data Rollover, b) Binge All Night, and c) Data Delights.

With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, users can consume the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays, which include Monday to Friday on the weekends, i.e., Saturday and Sunday.

The Binge All Night offer allows users to consume as much data they want between 12 AM and 6 AM without affecting their fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day.

Lastly, with the Data Delights offer, users get 2GB of data from the company every month, which can be used as emergency data in the form of 1GB per day.

The OTT benefit offered by the company is of Vi Movies & TV.