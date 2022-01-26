JioPhone 5G May Launch with Snapdragon 480 SoC

With all the buzz going around the arrival of the 5G network and the services ready to roll out this year, the leading telecom operator in India, Reliance Jio is all set to introduce a new 5G enabled smartphone according to a report. The telco has already reportedly completed 5G coverage planning for over 1000 cities across India. The new smartphone from Jio will play an important part in the implementation of the coverage planning which is expected to cover 13 major cities in India during the first phase.

According to a report from Android Central, Jio is all set to launch a 5G enabled smartphone in the affordable category which will be dubbed as JioPhone 5G. All the 5G enabled devices that are available in the market as of now, arrive with a 5G modem but have no 5G service available. Jio intends to change this with its 5G smartphone launch that is expected to coincide with the rollout of the 5G services in the country. According to the report, some of the major details about the planned JioPhone 5G has surfaced online which are mentioned below.

Specifications and Pricing Details for JioPhone 5G

The major feature of the upcoming smartphone will be that it’s 5G enabled. In addition to this, the JioPhone 5G is expected to feature a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset under the hood, which will be an upgrade to the device from the Snapdragon 215 chipset featured in the JioPhone Next. Talking about the display specs of the handset, it is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with the same 1600×720 pixels HD+ display.

The RAM on the device has been increased to 4GB while the available onboard storage will be 32GB expandable via a microSD card. Moreover, the device will have a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. JioPhone 5G will also feature an 8MP camera on the front. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 18W charging technology connectable via a USB Type-C port. The device might also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is estimated that the JioPhone 5G will be priced somewhere around Rs 10,000 making it a budget smartphone.